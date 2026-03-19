'Boycott US, Not The World Cup': Iran Negotiating With FIFA Over Venues After Mexico Gives Green Light To Host Group Stage Games

Iran football chief Mehdi Taj has declared that the country would boycott the USA and not the FIFA World Cup as talks continue to shift their games to Mexico. That comes after Mexico, who are co-hosts, welcomed the opportunity to host Iran's matches. FIFA had earlier categorically stated that the games would continue as per schedule, denying a venue change.

“The national team is holding a training camp in Turkiye, and we will also play two friendly matches there . We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup," FFIRI President Taj was quoted as saying by the Fars News Agency on Wednesday.

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The United States will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. The tournament will feature 104 matches, beginning at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 and culminating at New York New Jersey Stadium with the final on 19 July.

Iran's qualification for the 48-team tournament gave the nation a place in Group G. Iran is scheduled to play its fixtures in Los Angeles and Seattle. However, US President Donald Trump stated that while the Iranian men were welcome to play in the US, it might not be appropriate for their “life and safety”.

FIFA had categorically stated that it expected all teams to participate as per the schedule with the tournament set to begin on June 6.