US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Request FIFA World Cup 2026 Venue Change To Mexico After Donald Trump's Threat'

Iran Football Federation have requested for a change in venue for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Iran qualified for the tournament and were set to play their group stage games in the USA. However, the two countries are involved in war, with US President Donald Trump reluctant to guarantee safety. Iran are in talks to shift games to Mexico, who are co-hosts alongside USA and Canada.

"When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico," Mehdi Taj, President of the Iranian Football Federation said as posted by the country's embassy in Mexico.

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Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Iran's national football team is welcome to take part in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he believes it may not be safe for them to attend.

In a post on social media, Trump said, "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump's comments came just a day after the Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said that the country cannot participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the United States killed the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reported Al Jazeera, citing Reuters.

The United States will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. The tournament will feature 104 matches, beginning at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 and culminating at New York New Jersey Stadium with the final on 19 July.

Iran's qualification for the 48-team tournament gave the nation a place in Group G. Iran is scheduled to play its fixtures in Los Angeles and Seattle. They will face Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. However, due to regional conflict, their participation has cast uncertainty on US soil.