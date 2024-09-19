‘Boycott Bangladesh Cricket, Hindu Lives Matter’: Political Group, Netizens Want India To ‘Cancel Series’ Amid Unrest Across Border

With Hindus and minorities reportedly facing persecution in Bangladesh, netizens and certain political groups have called for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to cancel the series against the Tigers. The Hindu Makkal Katchi, notably, in Chennai staged a protest to discard the series with immediate effect.
HMK Chief Arjun Sampath led the protest from the party as they reportedly raised slogans to protect the Hindu community from persecution and Bangladesh and cancel the ongoing India-Bangladesh Test series. According to a report by The Deccan Chronicle, Sampath alleged that the population of Hindus were 26 per cent, but has now dipped to 7, with temples being eviscerated in the country.
Notably, former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza's and Litton Das' houses were burned down.
Here's how the netizens have reacted to the BCCI's move of keeping the series against Bangladesh:
Bangladesh stay ahead of India after two sessions of play in the opening Test in Chennai:
Meanwhile, the Tigers have been spot on with the ball from the outset as Mahmud got the better of Shubman Gill (0), Rohit Sharma (8), and Virat Kohli (6) within the first hour of the opening Test at the Chepauk. Rishabh Pant's wicket also ensured that the tourists broke the 62-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Along with Pant, Bangladesh also nipped out Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the session before tea, leaving India at 176-6.
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana