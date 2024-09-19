‘Boycott Bangladesh Cricket, Hindu Lives Matter’: Political Group, Netizens Want India To ‘Cancel Series’ Amid Unrest Across Border

Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Hindus and minorities reportedly facing persecution in Bangladesh, netizens and certain political groups have called for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to cancel the series against the Tigers. The Hindu Makkal Katchi, notably, in Chennai staged a protest to discard the series with immediate effect.

HMK Chief Arjun Sampath led the protest from the party as they reportedly raised slogans to protect the Hindu community from persecution and Bangladesh and cancel the ongoing India-Bangladesh Test series. According to a report by The Deccan Chronicle, Sampath alleged that the population of Hindus were 26 per cent, but has now dipped to 7, with temples being eviscerated in the country.

Notably, former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza's and Litton Das' houses were burned down.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the BCCI's move of keeping the series against Bangladesh:

Today in Solapur the memorandum was given at district collector office regarding cancellation of #INDvsBAN Cricket Series!



Because in #Bangladesh Hindus are targeted and brutally killed and temples are attacked!



It is shameful to play cricket with such people !@HinduJagrutiOrg pic.twitter.com/0Ik9dmbEiK — Rajan Bunage, (@RajanBunage) September 18, 2024

#INDvBAN

No show of solidarity from Team India towards genocide and ethnic cleansing of Hindus in Bangladesh.@JayShah @BCCI pic.twitter.com/b0n9HN01Gn — Suraj (@whoCSSuraj) September 19, 2024

No Black Armband for Bangladesh Hindus but took Knee for Black Lives Matter ,This is not only height of hypocrisy but alike rubbing salt on the wounds of Hindus #INDvBAN | #BoycottBangladeshCricket pic.twitter.com/LY9va6Faov — Monty Rana (@montyyrana) September 19, 2024

The Hindu genocide in #Bangladesh continues , But BCCI thinks cricket is more important.



Two more houses belonging to minority Hindus are burnt down by radical I$I@mists under the nose of "Nobel Peace Prize winner" Md Yunus.



Clowns of @UNHumanRights are sleeping because it's… pic.twitter.com/fT9xodKFPl — विश्वजित (@Vish_kc) September 19, 2024

Boycott #Day3 for #IndVsBan #BANvsIND series. Shame for @BCCI to host bangladesh. It is not abomination to perform underpar against Bangladesh cricket team but it is abomination to welcome and play with them when Hindus are targeted in Bangladesh.

No words can express distraught https://t.co/XcHTWuwztx — 🇮🇳 😎irdman (@0birdman) September 19, 2024

Genocide of hindus has been going on in Bangladesh and we've invited them for a test series. Shameful from BCCI & Team India. The same organisation & team wore a black arm band and took the knee for "Black Lives Matter", btw. Not a single word for our own people💔👎#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/aQl69pBle2 — Akul Bhardwaj (@DJ_Novio) September 19, 2024

This is how the Killers of Hindus are welcomed in Hindu Majority Country. Shame on you @BCCI



& @JayShah



I request to all Hindus to boycott the #INDvBAN Match #BoycottBangladeshCricket pic.twitter.com/LP8JlbfeDV — Adv. Vivek Shukla (@vivekcool007) September 18, 2024

Every ball bowled is soaked in the blood of Bangladeshi Hindus.



If Bharat, being the natural home of all Hindus, turns a blind eye at this juncture, then all is truly lost.#BoycottBangladeshCricket #IndVsBan pic.twitter.com/RRCodBw1V5 — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) September 19, 2024

We Hindus have truly failed today 💔



The violence against minorities in Bangladesh has outraged Hindus, yet today's India vs. Bangladesh match wasn't canceled.



Boycott Bangladesh Cricket 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOnltjo1tP — Bloody Media (@bloody_media) September 19, 2024

While Islamists r India is all set

burning down to host &honour

Hindu homes in bangladesh bangladesh by playing

Cricket with it. pic.twitter.com/eKB4ncfHIM — Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) September 19, 2024

Bangladesh stay ahead of India after two sessions of play in the opening Test in Chennai:

Meanwhile, the Tigers have been spot on with the ball from the outset as Mahmud got the better of Shubman Gill (0), Rohit Sharma (8), and Virat Kohli (6) within the first hour of the opening Test at the Chepauk. Rishabh Pant's wicket also ensured that the tourists broke the 62-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Along with Pant, Bangladesh also nipped out Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the session before tea, leaving India at 176-6.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana