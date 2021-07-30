Boxing at Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain assures India of second medal with 4-1 win against Taiwan's Nien-Chin Chen

After winning the second round one-sidedly against Taiwan's Nien-Chin Chen, India's Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) has assured India of their second medal at Tokyo Olympics. In a closely fought first round Lovlina Borgohain edged past her opponent before taking the second round easily.

With this 4-1 quarter-final win, Lovlina guarantees India with at least a bronze medal as she storms into semi-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The 23-year-old did not relent and maintained her rhythm in third as she assured India its third medal in boxing at Olympics. She also became just the second woman after Indian legend MC Mary Kom -- bronze in the 2012 London Olympics -- to qualify for a medal round.

Earlier in the day, Simranjit Kaur bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee defeated her in women's lightweight (57-60kg) 5-0 here at Kokugikan Arena. Seesondee advanced to the quarterfinals after this victory against Simranjit in the lightweight category. All five judges gave the unanimous decision in favor of Thailand's boxer as she thrashed the Indian in three rounds.