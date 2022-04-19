Boxer Amir Khan reveals he was robbed at gunpoint with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in London

Amir Khan has revealed he was robbed at gunpoint with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in East London on Monday night.

Former world light-welterweight champion Khan revealed on Twitter that his watch had been robbed by two men after a gun was pointed in his face in Leyton, East London.

Khan was out walking with his wife Faryal at the time, although he said that neither of them had been harmed.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:41 PM IST