Home / Sports / Boxer Amir Khan reveals he was robbed at gunpoint with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in London

Amir Khan was out walking with his wife Faryal at the time, although he said that neither of them had been harmed.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:41 PM IST

Amir Khan with his wife Faryal Makhdoom | Photo: Instagram
Amir Khan has revealed he was robbed at gunpoint with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in East London on Monday night.

Former world light-welterweight champion Khan revealed on Twitter that his watch had been robbed by two men after a gun was pointed in his face in Leyton, East London.

Khan was out walking with his wife Faryal at the time, although he said that neither of them had been harmed.

