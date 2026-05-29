Bombay YMCA Hosts Annual Excellence Awards 2026, Celebrates Young Achievers In Academics and Sports |

Mumbai: The Bombay YMCA proudly hosted its Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony 2026 on Thursday, 28th May 2026, celebrating the remarkable achievements of students and young talents in the fields of academics and sports.

The prestigious event was organized by the Bombay YMCA and witnessed the gracious presence of distinguished personalities from various walks of life. The Chief Guest for the evening was Padma Bhushan Shri Deepak Parekh, eminent banker and former Chairman of HDFC Ltd., while the Guest of Honour was renowned former Indian cricketer Padma Shri. Dilip Vengsarkar.

The event was also graced by the presence President of Bombay YMCA, Mr. Noel Amanna, along with the General Secretary of Bombay YMCA, Mr. Allen Kotian; Board Members of Bombay YMCA.

The ceremony recognized and honoured deserving students and athletes through various award categories, including Encouragement Awards in Sports, Excellence Awards in Sports, and Excellence Awards in Academics. The awards were presented to individuals who demonstrated exceptional dedication, discipline, perseverance, and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries appreciated the efforts of the Bombay YMCA in nurturing young talent and promoting holistic development through education, sports, and community initiatives. They encouraged the awardees to continue striving for excellence and to contribute positively to society.

The event was attended by members of the Bombay YMCA, students, parents, staff members, and well-wishers, making it a memorable and inspiring evening of celebration and recognition.