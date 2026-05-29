'Can You Come More On My Face?': Novak Djokovic's Heated Exchange With Cameraman Goes Viral At Roland Garros 2026 | Video

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Tennis legend Novak Djokovic was involved in a heated moment during his French Open 2026 third-round clash against Joao Fonseca after becoming visibly frustrated with a cameraman at the end of the second set.

The incident unfolded during a changeover as Djokovic made his way to the bench. With television cameras attempting to capture the Serbian star's reaction following an intense second set, one cameraman appeared to move particularly close to the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

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Djokovic was clearly unhappy with the situation and did not hesitate to voice his frustration. Looking directly toward the cameraman, he remarked, “Can you come more on my face? For God's sake, make some space.” The sharp comment immediately caught the attention of spectators and was picked up by broadcast microphones.

The exchange quickly went viral across social media, with fans debating whether the cameraman had invaded Djokovic's personal space during a crucial stage of the match. Many supporters sided with the Serbian, arguing that players deserve room to compose themselves during changeovers, especially in the pressure-cooker atmosphere of a Grand Slam event.

Despite the brief distraction, Djokovic quickly regained focus and continued his battle against the talented Brazilian youngster. The French Open crowd witnessed another example of the passion and intensity that have defined the Serbian's illustrious career for more than two decades.