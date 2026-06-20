Bombay Gymkhana Celebrates 151st Founders' Day With Naval Band, Bell Ritual, And Flag Unfurling Ceremony

Bombay Gymkhana President, Mr Sanjiv Saran Mehra performs the traditional ringing of the Bombay Light Horse Bell during the club’s momentous 151st Founders Day ceremony held today. |

In a momentous tribute to history, heritage, and community spirit, Bombay Gymkhana celebrated its 151st Founders’ Day today i.e. June 19, bringing together members in a memorable display of pride tradition and camaraderie with a vibrant ceremony that united members in a shared celebration of pride and nostalgia.

The celebrations commenced with a stirring performance by the Indian Naval Band, setting a dignified tone for the day’s proceedings. This was followed by a short ceremonial parade from the main foyer towards the main reception, and Waudby gate and return assembling near the gymnasium. Members turned out in decent numbers to witness the spectacle, applauding the contingent and capturing the occasion with photographs.

One of the most cherished moments of the morning was the traditional ringing of the Bombay Light Horse Bell—a symbolic ritual that honours the enduring legacy of the club since its establishment in 1875. This ceremony symbolizes the Club’s deep connection with India’s military & sporting heritage. Back in 1870, what is Bombay Gymkhana was the Bombay Royal Golf Course (BRG), which had a cavalry unit attachment known as the Bombay Light Horse. The bell that we see today is none other than the quarter guard bell of the Bombay Light Horse. The bell, which was the time-keeper of the unit in the 19th and early 20th centuries, is now rung on Republic & Independence Day as well as to announce the commencement of the Managing Committee and General meetings. Ringing of the bell has evolved into a ceremonial tradition marking important occasion including the Founder’s Day celebrations.

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The ritual serves as tribute to the institution’s enduring values of service, leadership and excellence. The honour of ringing the bell this year was bestowed upon veteran journalist and former club president Mr Khalid A. H. Ansari. His participation symbolized the continuity of tradition across generations and reflected the Club’s commitment to preserving its rich heritage while embracing the future. The Bell ceremony remains a powerful reminder of Bombay Gymkhana’s unique place in city’s sporting and social history. In a particularly proud moment, following the ringing of the bell alongside members of the managing committee, Bombay Gymkhana President, Mr. Sanjiv Saran Mehra unfurled the club flag.

The President extended heartfelt wishes to all members and reflected on the club’s remarkable journey spanning over a century and a half, celebrating its rich legacy. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by a joyful cake-cutting ceremony graced by members of the Managing Committee and senior members of the club followed by a hearty breakfast that was enjoyed by all. As one of Mumbai’s most iconic and enduring institutions, Bombay Gymkhana’s 151st Founders’ Day was a resounding tribute to its legacy of camaraderie, culture, and excellence