India Falls Short In World Team Snooker Championship Final As Aditya Mehta Loses Decider To China 'A' |

Guangdong, China: India’s title hopes came unstuck in the final rubber as they lost 2-3 to hosts China ‘A’ in the World Team Snooker Championship gold medal clash here on Friday.

With the final on the balance at 2-2, an out-of-sorts Aditya Mehta came up short in the crucial decider against Li Chengjie. In a frame that could have gone either way, the error-prone India No. 2 failed to take the chances that came his way and let the hosts walk away with the title.

The humid conditions and the resulting behaviour of the table – way too much throw off the cushion -- likely played a role in the error-strewn final, as players from both countries struggled.

Pankaj Advani gave India the first rubber, prevailing in a battle of attrition against Chengjie. With both players struggling to adapt to the conditions, safety play was the name of the game. Advani, known as much for his tactical play as his break-building prowess, came out on top.

However, a huge slice of luck helped him produce a frame-clinching break of 36. The Chinese cueist tried to snooker him behind the green near the bottom cushion. While trying to escape the snooker off the side cushion, he sank a red into the top right-hand pocket to give India the lead.

Mehta, who endured a poor day at the office, went down to Xu Jiarui 34-66. Later, Advani and Mehta lost to the pair of Jiarui and Pan Yiming in the doubles. The Chinese cueists made runs of 32 and 33 en route to a 2-1 lead.

Advani brought India back into contention with his percentage play, relying on small breaks and resorting to safety whenever he lost position. The 11-time National champion compiled breaks of 36, 16 and 17 in his 82-4 win over Jiarui.

In the decider, Mehta, however, couldn’t find his characteristic touch, failing to take India past the finish line.

Result (Final): China ‘A’ bt India 3-2 (Li Chengjie lost to Pankaj Advani 19-54; Xu Jiarui bt Aditya Mehta 66-34; Jiarui/ Pan Yiming bt Advani/ Mehta 79-0; Advani bt Jiarui 82-4; Chengjie bt Mehta 68-32).