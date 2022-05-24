Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan to unveil trailer of his new movie Laal Singh Chadda during IPL 2022 final

Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha has been making rounds of conversation on the internet for quite some time and now the Bollywood superstar has a surprise in store for his fans.

For the first time in the history of advertising and marketing, a trailer will be unveiled during an IPL match

As a unique promotional strategy, Aamir Khan will release the trailer of his movie during the second strategic timeout of 2.30mins of the first innings on world TV on May 29th during the IPL finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

To add fire to the flame, Aamir Khan is all set to host the finale of the cash-rich domestic league.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

