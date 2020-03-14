Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'Lal Singh Chaddha' co-star Aamir Khan, shares fun selfie

Kareena Kapoor's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star, Aamir Khan celebrated his 55th birthday on Saturday. Bebo had the sweetest birthday wish for Aamir and took to her Instagram to share a fun selfie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been engaging with her fans through her recently created Instagram account. The actress has been sharing new posts every day and fans just can't have enough of her page. On Saturday, the 'Good Newwz' actress took to the photo-sharing app and shared a picture of herself and her 'favourite co-star'.

In the selfie, Aamir can be seen sleeping on a flight and holding onto his pillow tightly. Kareena can be seen striking a pose for the camera and giving a funny expression.

She shared the picture and wrote a cheeky caption that read: "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"