'Blue To Yellow': CSK Fans Decode Leo's Latest Hint, Speculate About Hardik Pandya Joining Chennai Super Kings Again | X

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seem to have put their fans to work. It has turned them into detectives and make them crack the code behind the franchise's cryptic social media posts. In the latest development, CSK has come up with another "cryptic" post and the fans have started decoding or speculating the mystery behind the message. However, most of the fans analyse and reach to the conclusion that Hardik Pandya will be traded to CSK for IPL 2027.

Fans Turn To Sherlock Holmes

With every hint dropped by Leo on CSK's official social media account, the fans are putting on their Sherlock Holmes hats and start analysing every picture, caption and number to figure out what the franchise could be hinting at.

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The latest social media post featuring mascot Leo has once against set the buzz on social media as the supporters are connecting the dots and speculating that Hardik Pandya will be traded to CSK ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

Decoding Latest Hint

CSK shared a post on social media and stated, "•⁠ ⁠Leo does something * Superfans: Leo Hint Koduthutaan.... 🥳🔥 Leo : 😮😶‍🌫️🏃‍♂️💀"

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CSK shared this cryptic message which read, "Leo does something." The franchise then added, "Superfans: Leo has dropped a hint," with celebratory emojis. It followed this with a reaction from it Leo, who looks surprised, confused and seemingly ran away from the situation, ending with a skull emoji.

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Fans Left Guessing

The playful post left the fans guessing about what Leo could be hinting at. The fans started sharing the picture of Hardik Pandya in yellow CSK jersey with number 33 at the back. Another fan wrote "Blue to Yellow" while interpreting that the Mumbai Indians captain is heading to Chennai Super Kings.

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Deliberate Suspense

Some supporters also stated that CSK is deliberately building suspense before revealing the major player trade. Some of the fans also pointed out that CSK could simply be enjoying the speculation and deliberately encouraging fans to decode every post.

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No Confirmation Yet

Despite all the buzz on social media and excitement among the fans, there is no confirmation about Hardik's trade to CSK.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had denied that trade talks about Hardik Pandya are taking place and also neither CSK nor Mumbai Indians has officially announced a transfer.

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Hype Due To Old Post

All the excitement among the CSK fans is due to a social media post which was shared by the franchise on October 27. The video showed a conversation between Leo and head coach Zaheer Khan.

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During the interaction, Leo asked Zaheer about the trade updates. Zaheer Khan did not reveal anything, however, the eagle-eyed CSK fans spotted the number 33 on a sheet of paper and the fans started speculating about the transfer.