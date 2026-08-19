Blockbuster Action In BWF World Championships! PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen All Set For Knockout Clashes In Delhi - Check Schedule

P. V. Sindhu will lead India’s challenge on Day 3 of the BWF Badminton World Championships in New Delhi. The two-time Olympic medallist will face Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang in the women’s singles round of 32. Young Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda will also take on another Canadian, Michelle Li, in her last-16 qualification clash.

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen will face USA’s Garret Tan, while Ayush Shetty will meet Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama. Both Indians will be aiming to advance to the pre-quarterfinals with victories in their respective round-of-32 matches. Sen is seeded 14th, while Shetty will look to continue his impressive run at the championships.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will begin their campaign against Scotland’s Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle. Earlier, M. R. Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan will face Korea’s 15th-seeded Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju. In mixed doubles, 15th-seeded Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will open their campaign against Macao’s Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi.

Day 3 Schedule

Men’s Singles — Round of 32

Lakshya Sen [14] vs Garret Tan (USA) — Court 1, around 4:30 p.m.

Ayush Shetty vs Dumindu Abeywickrama (Sri Lanka) — Court 1, around 5:20 p.m.

Women’s Singles — Round of 32

Unnati Hooda vs Michelle Li [13] (Canada) — Court 3, not before 2:10 p.m.

P. V. Sindhu [9] vs Wen Yu Zhang (Canada) — Court 1, around 6:10 p.m.

Men’s Doubles — Round of 32

M. R. Arjun/Hariharan Amsakarunan vs Kang Min Hyuk/Ki Dong Ju [15] (Korea) — Court 3, around 2:10 p.m.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty [5] vs Alexander Dunn/Adam Pringle (Scotland) — Court 1, around 7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles — Round of 32

Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto [15] vs Leong Iok Chong/Ng Weng Chi (Macao, China) — Court 1, around 10:40 a.m.

When and where to watch BWF World Championships live

Fans can watch the action from the Badminton World Championships live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 SD TV channels. The same will be available on the JioHotstar app.