Blank Cheques On The Table? 15-Year-Old Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bat Draws ₹12 Crore Sponsorship Offers

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has the cricket world in bind with his ball striking and brands are soon jumping on the bandwagon. The 15-year-old currently has a bat sponsorship with SS, earning him ₹50 lakh. As per reports, the Rajasthan Royals prodigy has been offered a blank cheque, and could earn in excess of ₹12 Crore.

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As per CricBlogger, several corporates, including leading tyre brands, are lining up to sign him for endorsement deals. The report claimed one sponsor even offered him a “blank cheque” to secure his endorsement.

Currently, Suryavanshi has the SS branding on his bat, which has ruled over bowling attacks in IPL 2026. The existing sponsor is willing to let him leave if another brand buys out his three-year contract which is currently worth ₹50 lakh.

Suryavanshi has now reportedly received offers exceeding ₹12 crore per year for bat sponsorship alone. The new offer is said to be 24 times bigger than his previous deal. Most bat sponsors offer around ₹5-6 crore, meaning Suryavanshi's deal could be double the market price. The same report states that Rishabh Pant commands ₹8 crore annually, explaining Suryavanshi's skyrocketing valuation.

The 15-year-old is now being viewed as the “new kid on the block” in Indian cricket and brand endorsements. The 15-year-old has had a record breaking IPL 2026 season and leads the run charts with 680 runs. He has hit 65 sixes, the most ever by a player in 19 seasons of IPL.