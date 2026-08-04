Bizarre Twist! Himmat Singh's Frustration Kick Results In Weird Run Out, Forces First Super Over In DPL 2026 | VIDEO

Himmat Singh's Frustration Kick Results In Weird Run-Out, Forces First Super Over In DPL 2026 | X

Cricket fans witnessed one of the most bizarre finishes of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 on Tuesday as an unbelievable incident on the final ball forced the Outer Delhi Warriors vs New Delhi Tigers match into the tournament's first-ever Super Over.

Chasing 157 in a rain-shortened 15-over contest, Outer Delhi Warriors needed just one run off the last ball against New Delhi Tigers. A run-out seemed certain after the batter missed the shot, but what happened next stunned everyone.

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New Delhi Tigers captain Himmat Singh failed to complete the run-out cleanly and kicked the ball away in frustration. In a dramatic twist, the ball rolled straight onto the stumps at the non-striker's end, where Siddhant Sharma was found short of his crease. The unusual dismissal meant the scores were level, sending the match into a Super Over.

The New Delhi Tigers team celebrated the dismissal crazily on the ground as the players and the fans were equally in shock after witnessing the weird run-out. The extraordinary moment quickly went viral on social media with fans calling it one of the craziest finishes seen in Indian domestic cricket.

Earlier, the Tigers posted 156/5, thanks to Himmat Singh's explosive 61 off 25 balls and Lakshay Thareja's unbeaten 62. In reply, the Warriors looked in trouble before Monu Shukla's 45 off just 17 balls revived the chase.

The Super Over, however, belonged to the Warriors. They scored 20 runs before dismissing the Tigers to seal a memorable victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The dramatic finish marked the first Super Over of the DPL 2026 and gave fans yet another unforgettable moment from the tournament.