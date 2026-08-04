Bizarre Scenes! Jonty Sindhu Caught Hammering His Bat After Failing Gauge Test During DPL 2026 Match | Video

Delhi Premier League T20/Instagram

Central Delhi Kings batter Jonty Sindhu was at the centre of a bizarre incident during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) after his bat failed the umpire's mandatory bat gauge test before he could take strike. As the bat refused to pass through the gauge, Sindhu sprang into action, looking for a quick solution without delaying play.

Within seconds, Sindhu borrowed his batting partner's bat, not to face the next delivery, but to use it as a tool to reshape his own bat. In a remarkable scene, he was seen repeatedly smashing his partner's bat against the edges of his own willow in an attempt to slightly reduce its width so it would meet the legal dimensions.

The unusual tactic caught everyone's attention, with players, umpires and spectators watching the impromptu repair unfold in the middle of the game. After several blows, Sindhu handed his bat back to the umpire for another inspection. This time, it successfully passed through the bat gauge test, allowing him to continue with his own bat.

Bat gauge checks have become a regular feature in professional cricket as officials strictly enforce regulations on the maximum permitted dimensions of a bat. Any bat that fails the test cannot be used until it complies with the prescribed limits.

While the incident lasted only a few moments, it quickly became one of the standout talking points of the Delhi Premier League. Sindhu's quick-thinking and unconventional method of using his batting partner's bat to "trim" his own willow produced a viral moment, highlighting the increasing scrutiny surrounding bat regulations in modern cricket.