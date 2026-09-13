Bizarre Scenes! France Pull Off Unusual Corner Routine At U20 Women’s World Cup, Confuse Ghana | VIDEO

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France produced one of the most unusual corner-kick routines at the U20 Women’s World Cup, using a clever move that appeared to leave Ghana completely puzzled. Several French players gathered together before spinning around in a circle near the edge of the box. They then suddenly fanned out at the last moment, creating space for the set-piece delivery.

France’s Unusual Corner Routine

The French players initially formed a tight group close to the corner-taker, making it difficult for Ghana’s defenders to predict their next move. They moved around one another in a coordinated circle before breaking away in different directions. The unusual movement appeared designed to disrupt Ghana’s defensive marking and create confusion inside the penalty area.

Ghana Struggle To Track The Movement

Ghana’s players watched the routine unfold as the French attackers scattered across the box. With defenders seemingly unsure about whom to follow, France managed to create the opening they were looking for. The clever choreography highlighted how teams are increasingly using elaborate routines to gain an advantage from set pieces.

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The move ultimately helped France find the breakthrough, making the bizarre routine even more memorable. The players’ final-minute movement caught Ghana off guard as France converted the opportunity. What initially looked like a playful circle on the pitch turned into a well-executed set-piece strategy.