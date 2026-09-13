Aryna Sabalenka Smashes Racket After US Open Final Loss To Elena Rybakina; Video Goes Viral

Aryna Sabalenka Smashes Racket After US Open Final Loss To Elena Rybakina | Tiempodetenis1/X

Aryna Sabalenka’s bid for a historic third consecutive US Open title ended in heartbreak as she suffered a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 defeat to Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles final at Flushing Meadows. The Belarusian was left visibly frustrated after the match and smashed her racket on the court following the loss.

Sabalenka had entered the final with the opportunity to become only the third woman in the Open Era to win the US Open three years in a row. She had previously lifted the trophy in 2024 and 2025 and was hoping to extend her dominance at Flushing Meadows. However, Rybakina produced a composed performance to end her title defence.

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The Kazakh player made a strong start, taking the opening set 6-4. Sabalenka fought back in the second set and levelled the match after winning it 7-5, raising hopes of another comeback. Rybakina, however, regained control in the decider and raced to a 6-2 victory to secure her maiden US Open title.

The defeat appeared particularly difficult for Sabalenka, who had been chasing a piece of US Open history. After the final, her frustration boiled over as she smashed her racket on the ground. The incident quickly attracted attention online, with footage of the moment circulating on social media.

The contrasting emotions after the final summed up a dramatic night in New York. While Rybakina celebrated her breakthrough US Open triumph, Sabalenka was left to reflect on a missed opportunity to create history and complete a remarkable three-peat at Flushing Meadows.