Bizarre Scenes! Ex-England Footballer Escapes Serious Injury After Being Run Over By Pitch Roller; Video Viral

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Andros Townsend had a lucky escape after appearing to be hit and run over by a pitch roller during the warm-up before PT Prachuap’s 3-0 win over Pattani FC in Thailand. The former England international was attempting a midair backheel when the vehicle moved towards him, with footage showing him falling to the ground as it appeared to pass over him. Remarkably, Townsend was later able to feature in the game.

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Townsend Involved In Scary Warm-Up Incident

As per viral videos online, reportedly from the warm-up, shows Townsend jumping to reach a ball as the pitch roller approaches from behind. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Everton winger attempts to backheel the ball in midair before appearing to collide with the vehicle.

Townsend then falls onto his side as the roller appears to pass over him. The driver quickly gets out and appears to try to tilt the vehicle to one side, allowing Townsend to get free.

The bizarre sequence caused concern among those nearby, given the size and weight of the vehicle. Townsend was reportedly able to walk away from the scene and continue with preparations for the game.

Townsend Makes Late Appearance

Despite the frightening incident, Townsend remained in PT Prachuap's squad. He came off the bench in the 93rd minute, replacing Jesper Nyholm.

The former England winger's brief appearance added an astonishing twist to the incident, with footage of the warm-up quickly gaining attention on social media. Townsend has also represented Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Everton during his career.