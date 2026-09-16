'Bihari Mazdoor Chahiye...': Fans Slam BCCI After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spotted Doing Water Duty During IND Vs AFG T20Is; VIDEO

Fans Slam BCCI After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spotted Doing Water Duty During IND Vs AFG T20Is | X

New Delhi, September 16: Several videos are doing rounds on social media in which young India opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is seen serving water to the players during the India vs Afghanistan T20Is at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. The site has not gone down well with the Indian cricket fans, as they are slamming the BCCI for not including Vaibhav in the playing XI against Afghanistan at home soil. Vaibhav is yet to debut in the blue jersey at home.

The fans are criticising BCCI for making him perform water duty while he should have been a part of the playing XI. The social media users are sharing the video with the caption, "Sooryavanshi aaj bhi paani pilayega. BCCI ko Bihari mazdoor chahiye, khiladi nahi…" (Sooryavanshi will give water even today. BCCI needs a Bihari labourer, not a player…).

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Another fan said, "Bihar ke saath jo baaki rajya aur Kendra sarkar kar rahi hai, bas wahi BCCI aur uske dalaal Vaibhav Suryavanshi ke saath kar rahe hain." (Whatever the other states and the Central government are doing with Bihar, BCCI and its agents are doing the same with Vaibhav Suryavanshi).

Another video surfaced on social media shows Vaibhav serving water to Nitish Kumar Reddy on the boundary line. The fans are highlighting his politeness from the video and the video also shows that he opened the bottle for Nitish.

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A user shared the video with the caption, "Look how politely Vaibhav Suryavanshi is serving drinks to Nitish Reddy. BREAKING : Bro might be serving drinks in the first two games, but could play the 3rd T20I because India have already sealed the series."

Read Also Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hilariously Compares His Biceps With Shivam Dube During IND vs AFG T20I Series...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to be a part of the playing XI in the third T20I which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India have sealed the series 2-0 and will likely eye a white wash.