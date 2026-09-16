Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hilariously Compares His Biceps With Shivam Dube During IND vs AFG T20I Series | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hilariously Compares His Biceps With Shivam Dube | Cric_Mukku/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again provided a light-hearted moment away from the cricketing action as the teenage sensation was seen hilariously comparing his biceps with teammate Shivam Dube during the India vs Afghanistan T20I series.

As the Indian players lined up before the proceedings, Sooryavanshi appeared to notice Dube’s significantly bigger arms. The youngster then playfully compared his own biceps with those of the towering all-rounder, creating a fun moment between the two Indian cricketers.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hilariously Compares His Biceps With Shivam Dube

Dube, known for his imposing physique and powerful hitting, appeared to be the perfect subject for Sooryavanshi’s playful comparison. The amusing interaction highlighted the camaraderie within the Indian team as the players waited for the proceedings to begin.

Sooryavanshi has attracted enormous attention since bursting onto the cricketing scene at a remarkably young age. While his performances with the bat have made headlines, moments like these have also given fans a glimpse of his cheerful personality away from the intensity of competitive cricket.

The youngster’s interaction with Dube came shortly after another adorable moment involving a boy mascot, with Sooryavanshi seen playfully pulling the mascot’s cheeks while the players and mascots lined up. His playful antics have added an entertaining touch to the proceedings surrounding the IND vs AFG T20I series.