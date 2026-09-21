Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary Hails Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil After Asian Games 2026 Triumph

Indian shooters Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil have brought pride to the country with a double-medal performance in the men’s 10m air rifle event. Dhillon secured the silver medal, while Patil claimed bronze, marking a notable achievement for Indian shooting. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary congratulated both shooters and praised their precision, performance and dedication in a social media post.

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In his message, Chaudhary extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dhillon and Patil for their medal-winning performances. He highlighted their accurate shooting and described the double-medal success as a moment of pride for the nation. His message also conveyed his best wishes to both athletes for their future sporting careers.

Chaudhary said the success and dedication of the two shooters could serve as a source of inspiration for young players across the country. The achievement reflects the growing recognition of Indian athletes competing at the highest levels of shooting. Their performances also underline the importance of precision, consistency and commitment in competitive sport.

Dhillon’s silver medal and Patil’s bronze gave India two podium finishes in the men’s 10m air rifle competition, while the duo also contributed to a gold-medal-winning performance in the team event. Their performances demonstrated their ability to deliver under the pressure of a major competitive event and helped India secure further success in the competition.

The combined achievement has also highlighted the strength of India’s emerging shooting talent and their contribution to the country’s medal tally.