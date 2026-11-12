'Biggest Trade In IPL History': Ness Wadia Explains Why Punjab Kings Traded Arshdeep Singh For Hardik Pandya | VIDEO | X

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia has opened up about the blockbuster trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season on Wednesday.

Wadia said that Hardik's arrival will bring the much-needed balance to the Punjab Kings squad and help the franchise win multiple IPL titles. However, he admitted that letting go of Arshdeep after an eight-year association was an emotionally difficult decision.

'Biggest IPL Trade Ever'

Calling it the biggest trade in IPL history, Wadia said that the franchise was sad to part ways with the left-arm pacer who had grown with the team over the years. Arshdeep joined Punjab Kings in 2019 and became one of their most dependable bowlers.

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"I think it's the biggest trade ever in the history of IPL. It's never easy to let go of someone we love, someone as good as Arshdeep. He has been with us for eight years, and we have seen him grow from a young boy into a man. We wish him all the best," Wadia said.

Strengthen The Squad

Explaining the cricketing reasons behind the decision, the Punjab Kings co-owner said the franchise wanted to strengthen its squad going forward and felt Hardik was the right player for the trade. The all-rounder's experience, leadership and record of winning trophies were among the factors behind the move.

"From a cricketing perspective, we felt that we needed to improve things going forward, and it seemed like a good swap to get Hardik, who is a world-class player and has won several trophies. I think it will be good for both franchises," he added.

The trade will see Hardik Pandya move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings, while Arshdeep Singh will join the five-time IPL champions. Hardik returns to the franchise where he began his IPL career in 2015, while Arshdeep will start a new chapter after spending eight seasons with Punjab.