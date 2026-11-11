Arshdeep Singh's 11.11.26 Double Delight: From Punjab Kings Exit And MI Entry To Engagement With Samreen Kaur; Fans React | Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

Thursday, November 11, 2026 will certainly remain a special date for Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. The Indian speedster had not one but two big reasons to celebrate as he officially joined Mumbai Indians following a blockbuster trade with Punjab Kings and also announcing his engagement to actor-model Samreen Kaur.

Mumbai Indians Shares Post

Mumbai Indians shared a post on its official social media account and congratulated the pacer on his engagement. MI shared a post and said, "11•11•26 - A truly special date for Arsh! Congratulations Samreen & Arshdeep." Fans were quick to react on social media as they congratulated Arshdeep on the double delight.

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Major IPL 2027 Trade

In a major IPL 2027 squad shake-up, Mumbai Indians traded their captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep. The announcement marked the end of Hardik's second stint with MI and the beginning of a new chapter for the left-arm pacer, who spent eight seasons with Punjab Kings. Arshdeep will join Mumbai at his existing fee of ₹18 crore.

Double Delight For Arshdeep

But the celebrations did not stop there! Arshdeep and Samreen made their engagement official on November 11, sharing romantic pictures from the proposal on social media. Samreen also flaunted her engagement ring, while the couple's heartfelt caption read, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together."

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Fans React

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. While several welcomed Arshdeep to the Mumbai Indians family with comments such as "Welcome Paaji... Let's make Mumbai Great Again", others wrote "Congratulations Paaji" and "Best day of his life". One fan celebrated the growing MI family, writing, "MI fam expands", while another cheekily asked the franchise admin, "Next announcement yeppa?"

Lucky Date

From a blockbuster IPL trade to a lifetime commitment, November 11 turned into a memorable day for Arshdeep. The MI Paltan has welcomed its new pace sensation and fans are already looking forward to seeing him in Blue and Gold in IPL 2027.