‘Bigger Matches Will Bring Out Best In Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’: Jatin Paranjape On India Opening Pair’s Poor Form In T20 WC

Jatin Paranjape downplayed concern over India opening pair's poor form | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Jatin Paranjape has downplayed concern over lack of partnership runs by Team India's opening pair, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahead of the showpiece event, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were confirmed as the opening pair for Team India. However, the batting duo didn't even make a 50-run partnership for the opening wicket in the T20 World Cup 2024 thus far. Rohit and Kohli shared 85 runs for the opening wicket in the last five matches, with the highest being 39 against Bangladesh in the Super 8.

There has been a lot of criticism around Team India's decision to persist with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the opening pair given their lack of substantial partnership runs in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Jatin Paranjape said that it's not a concern over the lack of partnership runs by the openers as he believes that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will deliver their best performances in the bigger matches.

"It's not a concern I know a lot has been critiqued about it. Like I said the pitches are different and you have seen Rohit Sharma go out and take the bullet bites in the first few overs. Unfortunately, he got a little wrong in the last game (Super 8 against Bangladesh)." The ex-Indian cricketer said.

"But, I would not be worried about the openers as the bigger matches will bring out the best in Rohit Sharma. Also, Virat Kohli saw his fluency comeback in the last game. I would not worry about the openers too much and they will get the act together as it's Rohit Sharma finding 3-4 boundaries and give a team a good start." Jatin added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have struggled to maintain consistency in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian skipper has scored just 99 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 24.75 in five matches.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was dismissed for single-digit scores (1,4 & 0) in the first matches of the first round before finding his rhythm in India's Super 8 match against Afghanistan, scoring 24 off 24 balls. In the match against Bangladesh, Kohli gave a glimpse of his return to form by playing an innings of 37 off 24 balls to help India post a solid total of 196/5.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form are crucial for Team India if they qualify for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024.