Big Moment For Nepal Fans! Nepal To Face Bangladesh In Historic T20I At Lord's During Six-Match England Tour | X

Nepal are set to play Bangladesh in a historic T20 International (T20I) match at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 3, 2027. The match will be part of Nepal's six-match tour of England, which will also feature games against Ireland and Scotland. The fixture will be special for both teams as Bangladesh will play their first-ever men's T20I at Lord's, while Nepal will face an ICC Full Member nation at the venue for the first time.

The match has been announced by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which will host Nepal's England tour. The Bangladesh-Nepal match will also be followed by a Middlesex T20 Blast fixture at Lord's on the same day. This will be the first time the venue hosts an international and a domestic men's cricket match on the same day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nepal's Six-Match England Tour Schedule

Nepal will begin their tour on June 1, 2027, with a 50-over match against Scotland at Wormsley. They will then take on Bangladesh at Lord's on June 3 before facing Ireland in four matches across different formats.

Here is the complete schedule:

June 1: Nepal vs Scotland – 50-over match, Wormsley

June 3: Bangladesh vs Nepal – T20I, Lord's

June 6: Ireland vs Nepal – 50-over match, Wormsley

June 9: Ireland vs Nepal – T20I, Wormsley

June 11: Ireland vs Nepal – T20I, Beckenham

June 12: Ireland vs Nepal – T20I, Beckenham

All six matches will be recognised as official international fixtures by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Bangladesh's Return To Lord's

Bangladesh's men's team will also return to Lord's in May 2027 for a Test match against England. It will be their first Test appearance at the venue in 17 years. Their T20I against Nepal will follow shortly after that.

For Nepal, the tour will provide an opportunity to play against established international teams and gain valuable experience. The match against Bangladesh will be another important moment in the country's growing cricket journey.