Big Boost For Sunrisers Hyderabad As Star Australian Pacer Pat Cummins Set To Return On April 17

SRH All-rounder Pat Cummins | X

Hyderabad, April 14: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could soon get a major boost as their captain and Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins is likely to make comeback to the squad. The Australia pacer is expected to reach India around April 17 just ahead of the team's next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. However, there is no official confirmation about the same and there is growing confidence within the camp that he could be available soon, as per reports from Cricbuzz.

Fitness Test

Pat Cummins is currently in Australia and will undergo a fitness test. If he passes the test, he is expected to join the squad immediately. As per sources reported by Cricbuzz, he will be cleared and get permission to participate in the IPL 2026 season. However, the final call depends on his fitness and approval from Cricket Australia.

Mid-Season Joining Plan

Ahead of the tournament, Pat Cummins had already hinted that he might not be available from the start. He had said that he was working on his fitness and aiming to return in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had been bowling regularly in training and following a plan to be match-ready by mid-season.

Strict Rules For Australian Players

Cricket Australia has been very careful about allowing its fast bowlers to play in overseas leagues. Players like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have also faced restrictions due to workload management.

Big Boost For SRH

If Cummins rejoins the team, it will add experience and leadership to the squad as Ishan Kishan is currently the standing captain. SHR could become even more dangerous side after his return due to their strong batting lineup.