Big Blow To Rawalpindi Pindiz! Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of PSL 2026 Due To Injury, Likely To Return After Recovery | X

Lahore, April 6: In a major setback for the Rawalpindi Pindiz, Pakistani star bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remaining season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 due to an injury. The team confirmed that the 25-year-old fast bowler suffered a side injury during their recent match against the Karachi Kings and he will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

The medical team is closely monitoring his condition and while there is hope he could return later in the tournament. It will completely depend on how well he recovers and regains fitness. His absence is a major concern for the team as he is one of their key bowlers.

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Naseem Shah Injury Update

Rawalpindi Pindiz informed that Naseem Shah picked up the injury during the clash against Karachi Kings. After medical assessment, it was decided that he need time to recover and was ruled out for now. The team has not given a fixed timeline for his return but mentioned that his comeback will depend on his rehabilitation and medical clearance.

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Big Blow For Pindiz

The team management expressed full support for Naseem Shah during this difficult time. They said his role in the squad is very important and that they are committed to helping him recover. The franchise also added that they hope to see him return stronger before the end of the tournament.

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Controversy In PSL 11

Before the injury, Naseem Shah was already in the headlines due to a controversy over a tweet from his X account against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He questioned the treatment given to her during the PSL 2026 opening ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Naseem later clarified that his account had been hacked and that the post was not uploaded by him. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fined him PKR 20 million after a disciplinary hearing.

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Performance In PSL 2026

Naseem Shah did not have a strong start in the PSL 2026 season. He managed to take just one wicket against Karachi Kings and went wicketless in his first match after giving away 51 runs.

Read Also Naseem Shah Fined PKR 2 Crore By Pakistan Cricket Board Over Contract Breach After Maryam Nawaz...

With Naseem Shah out of the tournament due to the injury, Pindiz will now have to adjust their bowling attack without him. Fans will be hoping for his quick recovery and wish for his strong comeback later in the PSL 2026 season.