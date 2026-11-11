Big Blow For PSL! Bangladesh Stars Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana & Rishad Hossain Register For IPL 2027 Auction | X

In a major setback for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, they could possibly face a players shortage ahead of the next season as three Bangladesh cricketers associated with the tournament are reportedly eyeing opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction.

According to a report by Bangladesh publication Prothom Alo, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain are among the Bangladeshi players who preparing to enter the IPL auction.

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PSL Franchises To Be Affected

The development could be a bad news for Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindiz as all three players were part of their respective squads in the PSL 11 season.

Mustafizur was directly signed by Lahore Qalandars, while Peshawar Zalmi picked up fast bowler Nahid Rana and Rawalpindiz secured leg-spinner Rishad Hossain during the player auction.

Mustafizur-KKR Controversy

Mustafizur's return to the IPL will be interesting mainly after his previous season took an unexpected turn. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had acquired the left-arm pacer for ₹9.20 crore at the previous auction, but he was released after a directive from the BCCI. He has now reportedly registered for the upcoming mini-auction, while Nahid and Rishad are also among the Bangladesh players looking for an IPL opportunity.

Read Also Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026

PSL Concerns

For the PSL franchises, the concern will be whether they can retain the services of these Bangladesh internationals if they attract IPL contracts. With the two tournaments falling within the same broad cricketing window, any scheduling overlap could create availability challenges.

However, registering for the auction does not guarantee an IPL contract and the final impact on the three PSL teams will depend on the auction outcome and player availability.