 Big Bash League In India? Cricket Australia Officials Want To Host Season Opener In Chennai: Report
Cricket Australia (CA) are exploring options to host the Big Bash League season opener in India. BBL is trying to gain a wider audience and the CA travelled to India recently to consider logistics, with a regular season game to be played, preferably in Chennai. Unlike SA20 and the Hundred, the BBL has yet to seek foreign investment and their ambitious plans would need a series of approvals.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
A Big Bash League game in India could soon prove to be a reality as Cricket Australia continue to explore options. BBL is trying to gain a wider audience and a match in India could well boost their revenue and reach. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is a preffered option to host the season opening match, with the rest of the tournament to be held in Australia.

As per SEN Cricket, two senior Cricket Australia staffers travelled to India recently to investigate the possibility of a regular season BBL game being played, ideally in Chennai. Unlike SA20 and the Hundred, the BBL has yet to seek foreign investment and their ambitious plans would need a series of approvals.

As per the report, BBL have long considered a game abroad but discussions have only materialised now. Once the 2nd best T20 franchise league in the world, Big bash has dropped behind in the pecking order. The idea comes after Australia's rugby league has ventured to Las Vegas in recent years.

BBL would need approval from the BCCI and other stakeholders. Cricket Australia have yet to hold discussions with any of the franchises. Perth Scorchers are amongst the most likely to be included in any games to India, given the time difference.

The Chepauk stadium has seen a vast crowd come in for even neutral matches in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A metropolitan city with a love for cricket is exactly the kind of venue CA would target for their BBL game. Chennai Super Kings also enjoys a strong Australian connect with legends such as Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Shane Watson having featured for the five-time champions.

