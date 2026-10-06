Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Comeback After Almost 4 Years As BCCI Announces India Squad For New Zealand T20I Series

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Comeback As BCCI Announces India Squad For New Zealand T20I Series; Check Full List | X

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India’s T20I squad after nearly four years as the BCCI announces the team for the New Zealand series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a comeback to the national team as the selectors named the squad for the tour. He will make his comeback to the T20I side after almost 4 years gap. He last featured against New Zealand in a T20I at McLean Park, Napier in 2022.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian team, while Tilak Varma has been named vice-captain. The squad includes young players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav, along with experienced names such as Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

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Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have been included as wicket-keeping options. The team also features all-rounders Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Naman Dhir as India prepare for the five-match series in New Zealand.

The first T20I will be played in Christchurch on October 22, followed by the second match at the same venue on October 24. The third T20I is scheduled for Wellington on October 27, while Auckland will host the fourth match on October 30. The series will conclude with the fifth T20I in Hamilton on November 1.

India A Squad

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also announced the India A squad for three multi-day matches against New Zealand A. Dhruv Jurel will captain the side, with Rishabh Pant included as a wicket-keeping option, subject to fitness. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudarsan are also part of the squad.

The India A matches will be played between October 24 and November 10 at Lincoln and Christchurch. The BCCI stated that the squads for the ODI and Test series on the New Zealand tour will be announced later.

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India T20I Squad For New Zealand Tour

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.