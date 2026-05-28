'Bharat Mata Ki...': Indian MMA Fighter Chungreng Koren’s Emotional Cry After Stunning Victory At Road To UFC In China Goes Viral | VIDEO

Indian MMA fighter Chungreng Koren produced a memorable moment at the Road to UFC event in China after securing a stunning victory over previously unbeaten Japanese bantamweight Ryuho Miyaguchi. The fighter from Manipur not only impressed inside the cage with his performance but also won hearts with his emotional celebration afterward.

"Hum log abki baar jeet gaya, humara hindustan ke liye, humara desh ke liye. Hum log belong kar raha hu India me. Bharat Mata Ki..." an emotional Koren said after sealing his victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Koren defeated Miyaguchi via rear neck choke in a thrilling contest that showcased his striking power and composure under pressure. The Indian bantamweight looked sharp throughout the bout and capitalised on his opportunity with a clinical finish that handed Miyaguchi the first defeat of his professional MMA career.

Moments after the referee stopped the fight, an emotional Koren celebrated passionately inside the cage. In a video that has now gone viral across social media platforms, the Indian fighter could be heard shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as he soaked in the historic win. The emotional outburst drew loud cheers from fans. Koren, from Manipur, chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai on Chinese soil quickly became one of the standout moments from the event.

Read Also Indian MMA Fighter Chungreng Koren Seals Stunning Victory At Road To UFC In China | VIDEO

The victory marks another major step in Koren’s rise in mixed martial arts and boosts India’s growing presence on the global MMA stage. Road to UFC has become an important platform for Asian fighters hoping to earn contracts with the UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promotion.

Koren’s fearless performance against a highly-rated and unbeaten opponent has already sparked excitement among Indian MMA fans, many of whom praised both his fighting spirit and patriotic celebration online.

The viral clip of Koren’s post-fight celebration continues to gain traction, with fans hailing the fighter for proudly representing India on the international stage.