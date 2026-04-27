'Bhaiya Nahi, Brother': Rinku Singh's Family Congratulates Sunil Narine In Heartwarming Chat After KKR's Super Over Victory | VIDEO

Sunil Narine spun KKR to their second victory of IPL 2026 in a thrilling clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. After Mohammed Shami forced a Super Over, Sunil Narine struck twice to set a measly 2-run target, which Rinku chased off with a boundary. After the game, Rinku's family congratulated the KKR vice-captain and Sunil Narine, in a heartwarming video call.

In a video posted by KKR on social media, Rinku can be seen talking to his mother and sister on a video call after steering his team to victory. He then introduces them to Sunil Narine, another architect of KKR's success.

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Rinku's sister greets Narine with a traditional "Hello Bhaiya" to which he immediately quips back saying, "Bhaiya Nahi Brother." Rinku then translated Hindi to the West Indian all-rounder, who was touched by the heartwarming gesture.

Narine's super over masterclass

Sunil Narine spun a web around the Lucknow Super Giants batters in a bowling masterclass at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday. His spell of 1/23 in four overs kept the LSG batters on a leash in their chase of 155.

When the game was tied, Rahane turned to his premier spinner for the Super Over. Narine did not disappoint as he dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram in three deliveries to set a 2-run target for his side to chase.

Rinku leads from the front

The game however belong to Rinku Singh. Mohsin Khan's five-wicket haul left KKR reeling. However, the left-hander struck a career best 83 off just 51 balls to power the visitors above the 150-run mark. He hit four consecutive sixes off Digvesh Rathi, in a moment that swung the momentum towards KKR. He also took four catches and one more in the Super Over before hitting the winning runs.