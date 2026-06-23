'Bhai, Main Wapas Aa Raha Hun': Axar Patel Reveals Rishabh Pant's Phone Call After DC Return Confirmation | VIDEO | X

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel revealed that he received phone calls from Rishabh Pant after the major player swap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was completed. Axar Patel said about his conversation with Rishabh Pant after he made his comeback to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kuldeep Yadav moved to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-profile trade between the two teams.

Axar Patel said that he received a call from Rishabh Pant, however, he was not able to receive as he was spending time with his kid. Later, when he called back Rishabh, Axar said that he was excited and said, "Confirm ho gaya Bhai, Main Wapas Aa Raha Hun" (It is confirm Brother, I am coming back) after the player swap was confirmed.

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Axar also hilariously told that he had a thought in his mind which he could not convey to Rishabh over the phone call. However, he revealed it in the viral video and it was a proverb in Hindi and it fits well on Rishabh Pant. He said he wanted to tell him, "Subah ka bhula agar sham ko ghar wapas aa jaye toh use bhul nahi kehte." (If the one who lost his way in the morning returns home by evening, he is not considered lost)

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Axar also stated in the video, "My love for him is so much that I brought him back to Delhi." Axar Patel was all smiles in the entire video while he was narrating the conversation with his former teammate Rishabh Pant, who made his comeback in Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027 season.

Earlier, LSG had secured Rishabh Pant from Delhi Capitals at a whopping ₹27 crore at the mega auction in 2025, which made Rishabh the most expensive player in the IPL history at the time.