'12-15 Saal Khelege': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka's Old Video Goes Viral After Rishabh Pant Completes Delhi Capitals Switch | WATCH

Rishabh Pant's rumoured return to Delhi Capitals has been completed after IPL officially announced the high profile trade on Tuesday. Pant spent 9 years with the franchise before entering the auction and being bought by LSG for a record ₹27 crore. However, the move did not work out and Pant find himself back home, with Kuldeep Yadav moving to LSG.

Pant was bought by LSG amid much fan fare. The wicket-keeper was announced as captain after his signing and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka glowed in praise of his recruit. During an interview after confirming Pant's purchase, Goenka revealed that he had long term aims with Rishabh at the helm.

"Ye 12-15 saal khelege. This is a journey ki 15 saal me 5 IPL title, 6 title kaise jeet rahe hai. Log abhi bolte hai Mumbai, Chennai - most successful, Mahi, Rohit - brilliant, undeniably brilliant. But mark my words, 10 saal baad bolege - Mahi, Rohit, Rishabh," Goenka had said in 2025.

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Goenka's grand plans did not have the desired result. Lucknow, under Rishabh Pant won just 10 of their 28 matches with a wooden spoon finish in IPL 2026. Rishabh Pant's days at LSG were numbered and his decision to step down from captaincy meant that a trade was always on the cards. The left-hander scored 581 across two seasons, striking in the 135 range.

Goenka and Pant also had an on field altercation during the IPL 2026 season, with the LSG owner livid following his side's defeat. While Pant has always reserved high praise for his boss, signs remained that the left-hander would leave before the new season.