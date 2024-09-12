India D left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh gave India D batter Riyan Parag a fiery send-off after dismissing him in the ongoing Duleep Trophy fixture in Anantpur. In a video surfaced on social media, Arshdeep was seen letting out a cuss word as the right-handed batter nicked one to slip after a quick cameo.
'Bh****': Arshdeep Singh Gives Riyan Parag Abusive Send-Off In Duleep Trophy 2024 Clash
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 03:45 PM IST