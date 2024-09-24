 BGT 2024: AUS vs IND Boxing Day Test At MCG Sells 3 Times More Tickets After Surge In Interest From Indian Tourists
The Boxing Day Test is the biggest sporting event in Australia's home calendar which is why it is always hosted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, that can fit in over 90,000 fans.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Ticket sales for the upcoming India vs Australia Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne has hit the roof after going online for fans worldwide ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The match always sees a record turnout on the first day, no matter which team Australia is playing against.

'Unprecedented ticket sales'

Cricket Australia has reported unprecedented ticket sales for the fourth Test at the MCG this year as well. The traditional Test will be played from December 26 to 30.

Tickets for Day 1 have seen a three-fold jump than compared to the Boxing Day Test of 2018/19 between these two teams. Sales for Days 2-4 have also surged, showing an impressive 5.5 times increase since India's last pre-COVID tour to Australia.

"The Border Gavaskar series is a highly anticipated event and current ticket sales demonstrate there is enormous interest in the upcoming contest between Australia and India.

"Tickets are selling fast for all five Tests as excitement continues to build for the summer ahead, so we’re encouraging fans to buy tickets now to ensure they don’t miss out on any of the action," Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager, Events & Operations CA, was quoted as saying.

Surge in Indian Tourists

Notably, the current sales figures also reveal a significant increase in interest from Indian tourists, with 3.9 per cent of current purchasers for the Boxing Day Test hailing from India, compared to 0.7 per cent in 2018/19.

India retained the BGT on their last 2 tours Down Under, defeating Australia 2-1 on both occasions to create history under captains Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

India Looking to Repeat History in Australia

Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to repeat the same when they face off against Pat Cummins's Australia in the first Test from November 21.

This will be the Border-Gavaskar series which will consist of 5 Tests in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne & Sydney. The second Test, scheduled for December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval, will be a day-night affair under the lights.

