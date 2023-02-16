BGT 2023, IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Predicted XI, when & where to watch

India dismantled Australia in the 1st Test in Nagpur winning by an innings and 132 runs. India bowled out Australia for 177 runs in the first innings with Jadeja claiming a five wicket haul and was well supported by Ravichandran Ashwin. Led by captain Rohit Sharma who scored his 9th Test century becoming the only Indian captain to scored a century in all three formats of the game , India posted a mammoth target of 400 runs.

India showcased great character after they 168/5 at one stage with Jadeja Axar Patel batting deep into the innings to give India a superior lead. Australia in reply were bundled out for just 91 runs with offspiner Ravichandran Ashwin claiming a fiver wicket haul.

The Australian side is also expected to make big playing XI changes as they hope to settle the score with the Indian side in the 2nd Test in Delhi.

Where is the first Test going to be played?

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from Friday.

Where can fans watch the India vs Australia 1st Test on TV?

Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Test match on Hoststar. The match will be aired on Star Sports on TV.

Where can fans watch the India vs Australia 1st Test online?

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test match for free on Jio TV.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs AUS 2nd Test match.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

What time will the Delhi Test begin?

The first Test between India and Australia will start from 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am.

India vs Australia 1st Test: Squads and predicted XI

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (inclusion subject to fitness), Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Probable IND XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Probable Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland