'Best Fans Ever': Japan Supporters Clean Stadium After Dramatic 2-2 Draw With Netherlands In FIFA World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

Japan’s football supporters once again captured global attention for their remarkable sportsmanship and civic responsibility after the national team’s dramatic 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. While the result on the pitch showcased resilience and determination, it was the actions of the fans after the final whistle that left a lasting impression.

As spectators began leaving Dallas Stadium, Japanese supporters remained behind to clean up their section of the stands. Armed with blue garbage bags, fans collected discarded cups, food containers, plastic bottles, and other litter, ensuring the area was left spotless before they departed.

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Images from the stadium showed supporters in Japan jerseys carefully gathering waste from seats and aisles. In some instances, they were seen working alongside fans from other nations, demonstrating a collective commitment to maintaining a clean environment.

The gesture has become a hallmark of Japanese sporting culture and has been witnessed at numerous international tournaments over the years. Regardless of the match result, Japanese fans are known for taking responsibility for their surroundings, often leaving stadium sections cleaner than they found them.

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Social media users were quick to praise the supporters, with many highlighting the contrast between the celebrations of a hard-fought result and the discipline shown afterward. Comments applauded the fans for setting an example of respect, community spirit, and consideration for event staff.

The clean up act comes after Daichi Kamada rescued a late point for the Asian nation in Dallas. Japan's determination earned them a valuable point, while the Netherlands were left frustrated after twice surrendering the lead in a captivating Group F encounter.