'Besharam Kahin Ke...': Fans Fume After Axar Patel Posts Snapchat Story After Embarrassing 75 All Out | VIDEO

Patel was seen having a light-hearted conversation with Sameer Rizvi and Rehan Ahmed on the team bus. |

Axar Patel and the Delhi Capitals squad have come under fire from fans after their captain posted a video on Snapchat. Patel was seen having a light-hearted conversation with Sameer Rizvi and Rehan Ahmed on the team bus. The video has gone viral on social media, with fans criticising the timing considering the team's embarrassing 75 all out against RCB on Monday.

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In the video, Axar Patel interacts with Sameer Rizvi and Rehan Ahmed. The latter is a new joining at Delhi Capitals, having recently joined as a replacement for Ben Duckett. The Pakistan origin all-rounder does not speak Hindi, while Rizvi had a conversation with him in English.

Asked about his experience so far after joining Delhi Capitals, Ahmed said that he had seen both sides of the spectrum with scores of 264 and 75 all out to which Axar and Rizvi burst out laughing.

Netizens react to Axar Patel's video

With Delhi Capitals campaign in disarray, fans were displeased after their captain posted the video on Snapchat. Many reactions simply pointed to who Patel and Rizvi were bagging money from their IPL contracts while the they were feeling 'dead inside'.

Many threw taunts such as 'shameless' and were accused of not caring about fan sentiment. Axar's reaction to the loss, especially as captain has raised among fans about his leadership capabilities and responsibilities.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)