Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Cleared To Host IPL 2026 After Deadly Stampede Controversy

Bengaluru: The RCB fans, who were kept under apprehension whether Bengaluru will be the home ground for the team or not after the stampede near KSCA stadium last June during the RCB victory celebrations, that killed 11 persons, are in a sigh of relief.

The KSCA stadium will not only host five of the RCB matches, but also inauguration, one play off match and the finals of the IPL 2026.

The KSCA has confirmed that the BCCI has promised to allow one of the play offs (probably qualifier 2) and five group matches in Bengaluru. The other two group matches, RCB will be playing at Veer Narayana Singh stadium at Raipur.

After the stampede, the KSCA and the Bengaluru security system had come under severe criticism and the BCCI had decided not to allow any matches to be played in Bengaluru. Even the Judicial probe by retired High Court Judge Justice Michael John D Cunha held RCB, KSCA and its organiser DNA held responsible for the stampede, though there was a confusion due to Karnataka State Government organising a parallel victory ceremony on the steps of Vidhana Soudha.

Following the recommendations of various investigations, including by the City police, the KSCA made a number of alterations in the M Chinnaswamy stadium. AFter the incident, KSCA was not allowed to host any of the cricket events, including Women One Day World Cup, WPL, Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or even the Maharaja Trophy, which is organised by the KSCA itself.

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said that M Chinnaswamy stadium was not just a playground, but the sign of RCB existence. ``We can not imagine any other ground to be nominated as the home ground of the RCB,'' he said.

Speaking to the reporters, KSCA new President and former pacer Venkatesh Prasad said that, after lying low for six months and making all the needed changes around Chinnaswamy stadium to meet all the safety measures recommended by various organisations, the KSCA administration held a series of meeting with the government and the RCB to convince them to return back to Bengaluru.