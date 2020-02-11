Bengaluru Tennis Open: Niki Poonacha stuns 16th seed Lucas Rosol

After a gruelling opening round on Monday, Poonacha, although tired, pulled himself along and broke Rosol in the 10th game to take the first set. The 34-year-old Rosol, who reached the third round of Wimbledon in 2012 beating Rafael Nadal along the way, won breaks in the fifth and seventh games and served out for the set at 6-2. An early break in the second game of the decider saw the match turn in favour of Poonacha.

"After I broke him, I was determined to just hold my serve and I am happy that I did," said the lad who was born in Tamil Nadu and had won the Nationals last year. "I don't even know whom I am playing in the next round but I hope to keep the rhythm going," he said.