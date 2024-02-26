Ben Foakes Has A 'Man Crush' On Dhruv Jurel After Ranchi Test Heroics, Reveals England Captain Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes hailed India wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel's heroics in the Ranchi Test on Monday which helped the hosts win by 5 wickets at the JSCA stadium.

Jurel, who made his debut in this Test, top-scored with 90 in the first innings before playing a match-winning knock of 39 not out as India chased down 192 on Day 4 to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

The 23-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match for his batting exploits on a pitch which kept low and assisted the spinners from the first day itself.

His technique, application and hunger for runs stood out and was applauded by home and away fans, including Stokes and his English counterpart Ben Foakes.

Stokes revealed that Foakes has a "man crush" on Jurel after watching him play in Ranchi.

"Both innings he's played very well. His keeping was also something to watch - I think Ben Foakes has a little man crush on him there," Stokes said at the post-match press conference to leave everyone in splits.