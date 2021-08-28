Belgian Grand Prix: Verstappen on pole

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium): Max Verstappen pumped in a sensational lap in wet conditions to take pole for the Belgian Grand Prix, usurping George Russell after the Williams delivered the performance of his life to secure a shock front row start.

It was Russell who looked to have mastered a sodden but drying Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the Williams driver building confidence through the session to set purple sectors across the board to take provisional pole at the flag.

But title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen were still on laps, with Hamilton going purple in the second sector, but losing a bit of ground in the final sector to miss out by just 0.013s.

Then attention switched to Verstappen, who went purple in the second sector and then the final sequence of corners to snatch pole for the sixth time this season to the delight of the loyal Dutch contingent who have packed the grandstands all day at Spa in wet and cold conditions.

Top Five

1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 1:59.765

2 George Russell (Williams) 2:00.086

3 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2:00.099

4 Daniel Riccirdo (McLaren) 2:00.864

5 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 2:00.935

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:29 PM IST