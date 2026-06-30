Belfast To Durham: Team India Reaches England For T20I Series After Humiliating Ireland Defeat | VIDEO | X

Durham, June 30: The Indian cricket team on Tuesday reached England for the five-match T20I series after its humiliating 2-0 defeat against Ireland in Belfast. The Indian team lost both matches of the series against Ireland and faced criticism from fans over its disappointing performance in Belfast.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its official social media account of the team's journey from Belfast to Durham. The viral video shows the team taking a bus to the airport along with captain Shreyas Iyer and other young Indian players.

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The video further shows the interaction between the cricketers while they are on their way to the series against England. The cricketers are seen chatting with each other, listening to music and spending time on their tablets while travelling. Team India will play its first T20I against England on Wednesday (July 1) in Durham.

Facing The Heat

Team India captain Shreyas Iyer and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir are facing the ire of fans on social media after the defeat against Ireland. Gambhir is being widely criticised for not giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity to make his debut for the senior Indian team.

Strong Comeback Anticipated

After their disappointing run against Ireland, fans will be hoping for a comeback from the Indian team under the new leadership of Shreyas Iyer. Ireland scripted history by defeating Team India in a series for the first time and achieved the milestone with Shreyas Iyer leading the Indian team for the first time.

India Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi.

Read Also ECB Brings Forward Start Times For India Vs England T20Is To Boost TV Viewership

India Vs England T20I Series 2026 Schedule

1st T20I: July 1 – Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street – 10:00 PM IST

2nd T20I: July 4 – Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester – 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I: July 7 – Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 10:00 PM IST

4th T20I: July 9 – County Ground, Bristol – 10:00 PM IST

5th T20I: July 11 – The Rose Bowl, Southampton – 7:00 PM IST