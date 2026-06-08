ECB Brings Forward Start Times For India Vs England T20Is To Boost TV Viewership

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). | Photo: ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has changed the start times of three T20 matches in the upcoming India vs England series to make them more convenient for television audiences, reports ESPN Cricinfo. The matches were originally set to start at 6:30 pm local time, but will now begin at 5:30 pm. The revised schedule means fans in India can watch the games from 10 pm IST instead of 11 pm IST.

India will tour England for a white-ball series from July 1 to July 19, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs. The change applies to the three evening T20 matches and was made after discussions between the ECB, broadcasters and other stakeholders.

The move underlines the huge interest that India matches generate around the world. Broadcasters and cricket boards often work together to choose timings that can attract the largest possible audience.

Fans have already shown strong interest in the series. All three ODI matches have been sold out, while only a small number of tickets remain available for the T20 games.

India recently announced its squad for the tour. Shreyas Iyer will lead the T20 side, while teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned his first call-up to the senior team. Before reaching England, India will also play two T20 matches against Ireland in Belfast later this month.