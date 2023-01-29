Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka became the first neutral Grand Slam winner: Explained why?

Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday rose above geopolitical tensions to become the first ''Neutral'' athlete to become a Grand Slam champion after defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan to win the Australian Open. After losing the first set 6-4, the Belarusian player found her rhytm to win 6-3, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena after being barred from reprsenting her country of origin.

Why are Russian and Belarus athletes stateless?

Russian and Belarusian players are effectively "stateless" on the ATP and WTA tours, competing as individuals without national affiliation due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move has split opinion with the ATP and WTA, Sabalenka along with Russian and Belarusian athletes were altogther banned from competing at last year's Wimbledon championships.

Elena Rybakina who faced Sabalenka in the final is also of Russian origin but switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. Had she not, she would also have been forced to compete as a neutral athlete.

Sunday's final was perhaps the first time the winner's country of origin flag was not waved among fans and spectators.

Sabalenka will not have "Belarus" next to her name on the winner's trophy, the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

Sabalenka's mood changed on being asked wheter being a neutral had taken something away from her triumph. She simply responded saying.

"I think everyone still knows that I'm Belarusian player"

As the war in Ukraine still rages on, Wimbledon will have to decide if they will stick to their 2022 ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing.

On being asked whether missing Wimbledon made her Australian Open win sweeter, Sabalenka was non-committal.

"I mean, missing the Wimbledon was really tough for me. It was a tough moment for me," she said.

"But I mean, I played the U.S. Open after. It's not about Wimbledon right now. It's just about the hard work I've done."

