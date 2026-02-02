'Begaani Shaadi Me...': Harbhajan Singh Hilariously Taunts Pakistan For IND Vs PAK Boycott Threat Amid T20 World Cup Row

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has called out the Pakistan government for their boycott of the IND vs PAK game in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan government announced their decision to not participate in the February 15 clash in statement on Sunday. The decision is believed to be made to show solidarity following ICC kicking Bangladesh out of the T20 World Cup.

Harbhajan reacted to the news saying that Pakistan had nothing to do with Bangladesh.

"ICC have asked Bangladesh not to play. What do India and Pakistan have to do with it? Wo bas aivanyi begaani shaadi me abdullah diwana," Singh told Aaj Tak on live broadcast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Sunday, Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15. The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," said the post by the Government of Pakistan.

The ICC on its part questioned the Pakistan government's decision and also issued a warning that this boycott could lead to punitive sanctions.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the global body said in a statement.

The world body could impose a number of sanctions on the Pakistan Cricket Board, should they go through and walk out of the IND vs PAK game.

