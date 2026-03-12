'Beauty Without Brains': Kavya Maran Brutally Trolled For Signing Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Who Mocked Operation Sindoor

Kavya Maran Brutally Trolled For Signing Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Who Mocked Operation Sindoor | X

London, March 12: SunRisers Leeds owner Kavya Maran is facing backlash from the Indian cricket fans on social media for signing Pakistani spinner during The Hundred 2026 Auction on Thursday. Kavya Maran also owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Kavya went on to bid for Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed even after knowing that she will be targeted by the Indian cricket fans. Abrar Ahmed also trolled India during the Operation Sindoor. He shared a social media post mocking the Indian Army with tea gesture.

Kavya Maran's franchise Sunrisers Leeds acquired Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 which amounts to around Rs 2.34 crore in Indian currency. Abrar has mocked the Indian Army with the having tea video on his social media account.

He has also mocked the Indian cricketers with unwanted celebrations during the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The internet users are now targeting Kavya Maran for signing such Pakistani player.

A user said, "Kavya Maran's franchise Sunrisers Leeds acquired Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190k. Abrar was literally used to mock India with the having tea picture and used to mock Indian players with unwanted celebrations in Asia Cup. Shame on you SRH."

Another said, "Kavya Maran is the perfect example of Beauty with no brain." Another user said, "ABRAR AHMED WIN BATTLE BETWEEN INDIA vs PAKISTAN Sunrise Leeds purchased Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 in The Hundred league Indian Owner Kavya Maran picked Abrar Ahmed in hundred league while other owners didn't pick any Pakistani players."

There are several other IPL franchise owned teams in The Hundred and they refrained themselves from signing Pakistani players in their teams.

IPL Franchises in The Hundred

The 2026 season of The Hundred feature Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners. Four IPL teams are now part of the tournament either as owners or stakeholders.

These include:

1. Mumbai Indians, who own MI London

2. Lucknow Super Giants, who are linked with Manchester Super Giants

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad, connected with Sunrisers Leeds

4. Delhi Capitals, associated with Southern Brave

A user also said, "SUNRISES LEEDS KAVYA MARAN PICK PAKISTANI PLAYERS. - Abrar Ahmed Sold to Sunrises leeds at INR 2.2 Crore. First pakisthani player pick by Indian team."

Another fan said, "Knowing the potential backlash, they still boldly went for Abrar Ahmed in the Hundred auction without hesitation. Signing a talented mystery spinner like him for £190k shows real courage and commitment to cricket over politics. Kavya Maran & team leading by example, putting performance first."