The Hundred 2026 Auction: Fans REACT As Pakistani Star Cricketers Haris Rauf And Shadab Khan Go Unsold | X

London, March 12: The inaugural auction for The Hundred 2026 saw several big signings, but Pakistan stars Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf failed to attract bids and went unsold on Thursday. The internet users and cricketing fans are reacting after the Pakistani cricketers went unsold at the auction and are speculating that they might be picked up by any franchise later.

An internet user shared the news on social media and said, "ONE MORE PAKISTANI PLAYER HARIS RAUF ENTERS THE FIELD TO TROLL INDIA • Haris Rauf goes unsold in The Hundred auction Now ,Haris Rauf is a unemployed it will not surprising if Haris Rauf starts trolling india on social media for money."

Another user said, "HARIS RAUF GOES UNSOLD. Haris Rauf goes unsold at #TheHundredAuction, a surprising moment for the Pakistan speedster."

A fan slammed the England Cricket Board and said, "Haris Rauf has picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches with an economy of 6.8 in The Hundred. With this impressive record, him getting ignored in the Hundred Auction even on the base price is nothing but a discrimination against Pakistani players due to the Indian owners. Shame on you @englandcricket!!!"

IPL Franchises Enter The Hundred

The 2026 season of The Hundred will feature strong involvement from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners. Four IPL teams are now part of the tournament either as owners or stakeholders.

These include:

1. Mumbai Indians, who own MI London

2. Lucknow Super Giants, who are linked with Manchester Super Giants

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad, connected with Sunrisers Leeds

4. Delhi Capitals, associated with Southern Brave

The auction also produced some major deals, with England wicke-keeper batsman Jordan Cox emerging as the most expensive player. He was picked up by Welsh Fire for £300,000.

Jordan Cox Becomes Most Expensive Player

Cox's signing was the biggest highlight of the auction. The young England batter fetched the highest price of the day as Welsh Fire invested heavily to secure his services for the upcoming season.

Another big purchase came when MI London signed England all-rounder Tom Curran for £260,000, making him one of the top buys of the auction.

Joe Root Among Early Big Picks

Former England captain Joe Root was the first player sold in the auction. He was also picked up by Welsh Fire for £240,000.

MI London later strengthened their squad by signing experienced England batsman James Vince for £190,000.

Meanwhile, London Spirit secured the services of England star Jonny Bairstow for £160,000.